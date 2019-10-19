Wilson Milligan Jr.
Wilson Milligan Jr., 86, of Cecil, Wisconsin, died in Shawano, Wisconsin Friday, October 11, 2019. Born in Onaway August 6, 1933, Wilson was the son of Wilson Sr. and Myrtle (Covell) Milligan. On October 18, 1957, he married Carolyn Norris in Angola, Indiana. The Milligan’s were longtime residents of Afton before moving to Boyne Falls, and later to Wolverine. After Carolyn’s death in 2004, Wilson moved to Wisconsin where he married Roma (Redman) Verg in 2005.
Wilson made a career producing wood chips and pulpwood in northern Michigan. Hardworking and dedicated to his customers, Wilson owned and operated Quality Chips until his retirement in 1999. A lifelong resident of northern Michigan, Wilson enjoyed the outdoors. He enjoyed boating and was an avid fisherman and hunter. And though he enjoyed hunting, he had a greater passion for feeding the wildlife. He kept the birds, deer, and other small animals well-fed and enjoyed watching them as they came to his yard to eat. He loved to read, was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed going to the casino. Compassionate and kind, Wilson cared for his wife, Carolyn, during the many years of her failing health. He was good-hearted, cared about his family, as well as helped others in need.
Surviving Wilson are his wife, Roma Milligan of Cecil, Wisconsin; sons, Phillip (Alison) of Cheboygan and Casey (Lori) of Indian River; daughters, Janice (Dan) Palmer of Wolverine and Joyce Milligan (Jeff Heyd) of Port Angeles, Washington; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Wilson was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn; a brother, Charles Milligan; and a sister, Virginia Hilliker.
Visitation was at the Chagnon Funeral Home Wednesday, October 16, from 5 – 8 p.m. followed by a funeral service at the funeral home at 10 a.m. today (Thursday, October 17). Elder Thelma Curtis will officiate. Wilson’s final resting place will be in Wolverine at Silver Lake Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Wilson to the American Kidney Fund.