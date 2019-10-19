Wilson Milligan Jr., 86, of Cecil, Wisconsin, died in Shawano, Wisconsin Friday, October 11, 2019. Born in Onaway August 6, 1933, Wilson was the son of Wilson Sr. and Myrtle (Covell) Milligan. On October 18, 1957, he married Carolyn Norris in Angola, Indiana. The Milligan’s were longtime residents of Afton before moving to Boyne Falls, and later to Wolverine. After Carolyn’s death in 2004, Wilson moved to Wisconsin where he married Roma (Redman) Verg in 2005.

Wilson made a career producing wood chips and pulpwood in northern Michigan. Hardworking and dedicated to his customers, Wilson owned and operated Quality Chips until his retirement in 1999. A lifelong resident of northern Michigan, Wilson enjoyed the outdoors. He enjoyed boating and was an avid fisherman and hunter. And though he enjoyed hunting, he had a greater passion for feeding the wildlife. He kept the birds, deer, and other small animals well-fed and enjoyed watching them as they came to his yard to eat. He loved to read, was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed going to the casino. Compassionate and kind, Wilson cared for his wife, Carolyn, during the many years of her failing health. He was good-hearted, cared about his family, as well as helped others in need.

