Rogers City City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON SEPTEMBER 17, 2019

Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Nowak/Fuhrman, to approve the agenda as presented. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Adair/Bielas, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of September 3, 2019 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Fuhrman, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $192,706.08 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MAYOR:

RESOLUTION NO 2019-115

Nowak/Bielas, to re-appoint Josh Brown, Greg Zurakowski and Tom Bruning to the Parks and Recreation Commission with the terms to expire September 2022.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

LAKEVIEW LOTS RESOLUTION NO. 2019-116

Nowak/Adair, to send the rezoning issue to the Planning Commission to have them look at the RM and waterfront properties to make sure they are properly zoned and look for the best potential site for a RV park. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

RENTAL INSPECTION – FEES

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-117

Fuhrman/Nowak, to amend the 2019/2020 fee schedule to add a $50 late rental registration fee and $50 fee for a missed inspection. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS: