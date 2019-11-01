Rogers City City Council Proceedings
MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL
HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON SEPTEMBER 17, 2019
Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Nowak/Fuhrman, to approve the agenda as presented. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Adair/Bielas, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of September 3, 2019 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
CITY CLERK’S REPORT:
CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:
Adair/Fuhrman, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $192,706.08 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
MAYOR:
RESOLUTION NO 2019-115
Nowak/Bielas, to re-appoint Josh Brown, Greg Zurakowski and Tom Bruning to the Parks and Recreation Commission with the terms to expire September 2022.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS:
LAKEVIEW LOTS RESOLUTION NO. 2019-116
Nowak/Adair, to send the rezoning issue to the Planning Commission to have them look at the RM and waterfront properties to make sure they are properly zoned and look for the best potential site for a RV park. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
RENTAL INSPECTION – FEES
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-117
Fuhrman/Nowak, to amend the 2019/2020 fee schedule to add a $50 late rental registration fee and $50 fee for a missed inspection. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS:
HEALTH INSURANCE COVERAGE
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-118
Nowak/Adair, that the City of Rogers City health insurance coverage to new employees become effective on the first of the month upon employment.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
ADJOURNMENT:
Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 7:41 p.m.
Condensed version. Complete minutes are available at City Hall.
Terri L. Koss
City Clerk/Treasurer