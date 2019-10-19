Waves roar in along Rogers City shoreline

The weather report shows 18 mph winds, but trust me, at the Rogers City marina winds are much stronger than that. the National Weather Service has issued a gale warning in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday, October 16. the warning covers the area of Lake Huron five nautical miles east of the Mackinac Bridge to Presque Isle Light. The waves have damaged the Jack Smitka pocket park at the north end of the marina. Waves have burst over the break wall, making walking out there very difficult. This photographer has braved wind, rain, snow and ice to get some interesting weather photos, but I didn’t dare walk out too far today. —Richard Lamb, Advance Publisher.