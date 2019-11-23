Lillian Mae Madden, 91, of Onaway, died at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey Wednesday, November 13, 2019. The daughter of Kenneth and Bernice (Scherburne) Sonier, Lillian was born June 18, 1928 in Lansing. She married Leonard “Bones” Madden July 3, 1949 in Onaway. They made their home in Harper Woods for many years before returning to Onaway in 1988 to enjoy their retirement years.

Lillian was a homemaker and also worked for General Safety of St. Clair Shores where she made safety belts for automobiles. An avid bingo player, luck was often on her side as Lillian won quite frequently. Dedicated to the game, she would drive through a blizzard or tornado just to make it to the bingo hall. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and plastic canvas crafts. She loved the outdoors, enjoyed fishing, and was always ready to get in the car and go for a ride, especially if going out to eat would be involved.

Social and friendly, Lillian talked to everyone and enjoyed meeting new people. She had a fantastic sense of humor and was known for her uncanny ability to tell a tall tale. She was rather direct and totally honest so whether something was nice or awful, Lillian let others know what she thought. Loyal and devoted, she loved her family very

much and was very close to her kids. Lillian’s memory will bring a smile to their faces as she is remembered with love and fondness.

Lillian is survived by her daughters, Sheryl Madden and Tina (Ed) Penrod, both of Harper Woods; a son, Kenny Madden of Onaway; grandchildren, Michael Madden of Onaway, Scott Penrod of Anchorage, Alaska and Julie (Mark) Zschernig of Clinton Township; as well as her brother, Bill (Virginia) Sonier of Iron Mountain. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband; a sister, Geraldine Morgan; and infant brother, Carl Sonier.

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. A memorial service is being planned for in the spring. Lillian’s final resting place will be at North Allis Township Cemetery. Please consider a donation in memory of Lillian to her family to help with final expenses.