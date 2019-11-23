Saturday, November 23, 2019

Obituaries 

Michael L. Fisher

Editor

Michael L. Fisher, 64,  of Onaway passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital, Petoskey.

Surviving are his wife, Beverly Fisher of Onaway; two daughters, Kacey Fisher of Onaway and Kelly (Matt) Drake of Indian River; a son, Neil Fisher of Onaway; six grandchildren; two brothers, Jim (Deb) Palomaris of Onaway and Steve (Claudia) Wright of Onaway; his mother-in-law, Violet Tucker of Onaway; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.  A memorial service will be held at a later date. 