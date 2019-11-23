Michael L. Fisher
Michael L. Fisher, 64, of Onaway passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital, Petoskey.
Surviving are his wife, Beverly Fisher of Onaway; two daughters, Kacey Fisher of Onaway and Kelly (Matt) Drake of Indian River; a son, Neil Fisher of Onaway; six grandchildren; two brothers, Jim (Deb) Palomaris of Onaway and Steve (Claudia) Wright of Onaway; his mother-in-law, Violet Tucker of Onaway; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.