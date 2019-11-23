Nolan Vercy Faircloth, 91, of Black Lake (Onaway), died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey. The son of Floyd and Ruby (Decker) Faircloth, Nolan was born in Onaway February 13, 1928. Proud and patriotic, Nolan enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve his country. After his honorable discharge he married Genevieve Osborne September 12, 1953 in Detroit. They made their home in Clinton Township for many years before retiring to Black Lake in 1987.

An all-around great guy, Nolan had a way with people; he was friendly, fair, and honest. His personality and attitude attributed greatly to his success at Borg Warner in Sterling Heights where he worked for 38 years and was plant superintendent when he retired in 1984. With his adventurous spirit, Nolan and Genevieve enjoyed the next few years traveling throughout the United States and Canada in their motor home. When it was time to put down their roots, they bought a home on Black Lake and Nolan returned to Onaway where he was raised.

An avid outdoorsman from the time he was a young boy, Nolan was a skilled fisherman and experienced hunter with a bow, rifle and muzzleloader. He loved hunting season in northern Michigan and taught his children and grandchildren to hunt, passing his love and knowledge of the outdoors to the next generations and created family traditions. He was an incredible man who was a loving husband and an amazing father and grandfather. Nolan was truly a family man. He was there for everyone to help in any way needed. He was a blessing not only to his family, but to his friends and neighbors as well, as he would lend a hand in any task from roofing a cottage to launching boats for the summer season. Nolan was 91 years young, active and always on the go. When the weather was good, Nolan could be found on his trike, enjoying himself, loving life, as he rode into town. Blessed with the gift of telling a tall tale, his epic storytelling will be missed by many.

Surviving Nolan are his daughters, Darlene (James) Kosman of Kimball and Diane (Jeff) VanMaren of Tucson, Arizona; a son, Daryl Faircloth of Macomb; grandchildren, Danielle (Chris), Deanna (Chad), David (Dawn), Danny (Suzie), Justin and Nicole; as well as nine great-grandchildren. Nolan also leaves his brother, Vernon Faircloth of Atlanta and many nieces and nephews. Preceding Nolan in death were his wife of 53 years, Genevieve (2006); a daughter, Denise Minuth; three sisters; and three brothers.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. Nolan’s family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Nolan to Friends of the Onaway State Park for the Pavilion Building Fund.