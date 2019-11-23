Ernestine “Tina” M. Lessard, 77, of Zeeland passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Ruth Yarch; and a brother, Tom Yarch.

Tina is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Daryle; daughters, Sheri (John) Gervais and Debi (Curtis) Fox; stepchildren, Miche

lle Lessard and Jerry Lessard; six grandchildren; and a sister, Sue Klinger.

Tina was born and raised in Rogers City. She lived life fully and boldly and had a spunky spirit and beautiful smile that would light up a room.

Tina loved to laugh and banter with her family and friends. She truly lived life to the fullest with living many places, traveling, flying with her husband and enjoying her family.

