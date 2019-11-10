Rogers City City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR

MEETING OF THE

ROGERS CITY

CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL

CHAMBERS

ON OCTOBER 1, 2019

Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Nowak/Bielas, to approve the agenda with the addition of police chief’s salary.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Adair/Fuhrman, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of September 17, 2019 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Nowak, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $925,563.68 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH RESOLUTION NO. 2019-119

Fuhrman/Nowak,

WHEREAS, domestic violence is a serious crime that affects people of all races, ages, gender, and income levels; and

WHEREAS, domestic violence is widespread and affects over four million Americans each year; and

WHEREAS, one in three Americans have witnessed an incident of domestic violence; and

WHEREAS, children that grow up in violent homes are believed to be abused and neglected at a rate higher than the national average; and

WHEREAS, domestic violence costs the nation billions of dollars annually in medical expenses, police and court costs, shelters, foster care, sick leave, absenteeism, and non-productivity; and

WHEREAS, only a coordinated community effort will put a stop to this heinous crime; and.

WHEREAS, Domestic Violence Awareness Month provides an excellent opportunity for citizens to learn more about preventing domestic violence and to show support for the numerous organizations and individuals who provide critical advocacy, services, and assistance to victims.

NOW, THEREFORE, we the Council Members of the City of Rogers City, Presque Isle County, Michigan

DO HEREBY PROCLAIM: October 2019 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Rogers City and urge the citizens to eliminate domestic violence from our community.

FURTHER, we reaffirm the commitment of the State of Michigan to reducing violence in our homes, as well as on our streets. We urge all citizens to participate in the activities planned by domestic violence agencies, programs and community organizations during this month. Citizens should also take this opportunity to educate themselves about the impact of domestic violence in Michigan and to become familiar with resources and programs available. This month let us remember the victims of domestic violence, celebrate the survivors, and work together to eliminate violence from our community.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

COMMUNITY RECREATION PLAN RESOLUTION NO. 2019-120

Nowak/Adair, to establish a public review period of at least 30 days followed by a public hearing in consideration of adoption of the Community Recreation Plan on December 3, 2019 at 7 pm.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

AGREEMENT – WELLHEAD PROTECTION RESOLUTION NO. 2019-121

Nowak/Bielas, to authorize City Manager Hefele to sign the wellhead protection agreement with Fleis and Vandenbrink. If the cost goes over $7,800 the Mayor and City Manager have the discretion to spend additional monies to complete the project.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

HARRY WHITELEY DAY RESOLUTION NO. 2019-122

Adair/Nowak at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City Rogers City conducted October 1, 2019:

WHEREAS, Harry Whiteley has made a name for himself in Rogers City and throughout Michigan, with a list of accomplishments that rivals any who have called this community home; and

WHEREAS, Harry for decades owned and operated the Presque Isle County Advance, keeping a generation of citizens informed as to the goings on in his beloved hometown; and

WHEREAS, in addition to guiding his newspaper operation, Harry devoted a tremendous amount of time to public service at the local, state, and federal levels; and

WHEREAS, Harry served as the first chairman of the Downtown Development Corporation in Rogers City, the chairperson of the Thompson’s Harbor State Park Advisory Commission, the president of the Presque Isle County Sportsmen’s Club, and the president of the Rogers City Area Chamber of Commerce; and

WHEREAS, Harry served on the board of directors of the Greater Michigan Foundation, Alpena Community College Foundation, and Jesse Besser Museum board; and

WHEREAS, Harry is a past president of the Michigan Press Association, Michigan Outdoor Writers Association, and East Michigan Tourist Association, and served on the board of directors of both the Michigan State Chamber of Commerce and Michigan United Conservation Clubs; and

WHEREAS, Harry served for decades as a board member, and chairperson, of the Michigan Conservation Commission, later named the Natural Resources Commission, appointed by five governors: John Swainson, George Romney, William Milliken, James Blanchard, and John Engler; and

WHEREAS, Harry was appointed by President George HW Bush in 1992 to serve on the Great Lakes Fisheries Commission; and

WHEREAS, Harry’s many accomplishments and years of service earned him the title of “Outstanding Citizen of the Year” in 1969 and the role of grand marshal of the Nautical City Grand Parade in 1977; and

WHEREAS, Harry will celebrate his 100th birthday on November 8, 2019; and

WHEREAS, this occasion is the perfect time for the community to reflect upon, and recognize, his many years of service to the community;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that November 8, 2019 is now, and will forever be known as, “Harry Whiteley Day” in the City of Rogers City.

ROLL CALL: Aye

s – All, the motion carried.

CHIEF OF POLICE SALARY RESOLUTION NO. 2019-123

Adair/Bielas, to approve the offer to hire Sgt. Jamie Meyer as the Rogers City Police Chief with the salary to start at $30.8967 per hour (effective November 30, 2019) with an increase consistent with other department heads plus $1.0968/hour effective July 1, 2020 and on July 1, 2021 respectively.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 8:20 p.m.

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.

Terri L. Koss, City Clerk/Treasurer