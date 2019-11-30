Stanley R. Lentz, 84, of Mesick, passed away at home November 18, 2019.

He was born in Mount Pleasant November 24, 1934 to Harold and Jennie Lentz. After serving in the army, Stan graduated from Central Michigan University (CMU) and began a career as a geologist. He later earned his master’s degree at Michigan State University and moved his family to Rogers City where he taught mathematics and science at Rogers City High School. Stan loved sports and was an avid Spartans’ fan. He ran cross-country and competed in golf in high school, played tennis for CMU, and, for many years, coached sports in Rogers City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Henry; and a sister, Pauline.

