The Rev. Donald “Don” Albert Wirgau, 79, passed Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Don was born in Watersmeet October 23, 1940.

Don was a retired associate pastor for Calvary Temple.

Don is

survived by his wife of 34 years, Carol Faith (Kelley) Wirgau; children, Verily (Larry) Chilton, Timothy (Bonnie) Wirgau, David Wirgau, Steven (Julie) Wirgau, Grace Lankford, Carrie (Patrick) DeRose, Kasey Wilhelm, and Erik, Ryan, Adam, Jonathan, Josiah, Jeremiah and Joel Wirgau; siblings, William (Shirley) Wirgau of Flushing, Darlene Wolgast of Ocqueoc, Marilyn Smith and Kathy Schalk of Rogers City, and Albert (Becky) Wirgau of Fenton; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Grace; first wife, Shirley; brother, Walter; and a son, Nicholas.

Memorial service was Saturday, November 23, at First Assembly of God, 1400 West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46825 with the Rev. Ron Hawkins officiating.