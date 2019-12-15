Ruth Ann Alice Wright, 65, of Rogers City passed away at MidMichigan Medical Center December 9, 2019.

She was born March 26, 1954 in Pontiac to Howard and Betty (Baker) Wright.

Ruth is survived by three children, Rich (Tammy) French of Granbury, Texas, Rob (Lisa) French of Davison and Zachary (Heidi) Joppich of Avoca;

six grandchildren; her mother, Betty Wright; a sister, Tammy Witkowski; and her companion, Dave Vekaryasz.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

