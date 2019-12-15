On December 1, 2019, Kenneth “Ken” Lloyd Boughner Sr., passed away at Medilodge of Rogers City. Ken was born in Mount Clemens March 18, 1939, the son of Elmer and Iola (Williams) Boughner. In 1957 he married Jeanette Daniels in Rochester. They had five children. Around 1964 the Boughners moved to Millersburg and Ken owned and operated a gas station in Rogers City. Later he opened a mechanic shop at his residence.

Ken enjoyed being outside, hunting, fishing, camping and demolition derby. He was passionate about nature and family. He loved bo

ats and boating and had a cabin cruiser named after his wife. Ken spent a lot of his free time working on boats that came in and out of the harbor where his cabin cruiser was docked.

Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Iola; father, Elmer; a brother, Bob; sisters, Audrey and Gretta Boughner; and a granddaughter, Jessica Boughner. He is survived by daughters, Annette (Ken) Burgess and Joan Burgess; sons, Kenneth, Bill (Bev) and Michael Boughner; and a daughter-in-law, Marcy, all of the Onaway area; as well as 11 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home. Ken’s family will honor his memory privately.