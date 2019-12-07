It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Dennis “Denny” Dale Dempsey on November 27, 2019. Denny was born on April 21, 1986 in Grayling, Michigan, the son of Dennis and Lisa D. Dempsey. Denny spent most of his life in the Onaway area, going to Onaway Area Community Schools, and playing Cardinals’ football.

Denny was engaged to the love of his life, Stephanie Porter, with whom he had two children, Brody Dale and Willow Grace. He took extreme pride in his family. His most proud achievement in life was his son and daughter. Denny loved his mom, Lisa, who raised him after his father Dennis’ death when Denny was only 7 years old.

He was an avid Star Wars’ fan and Detroit Red Wings’ fan. He had the privilege to skate with “Mr. Hockey”, Gordie Howe, which was quite a thrill for him. Denny also loved music and his 1969 Chevy Chevelle that was passed down to him by his late father.

Denny was a strong, good-hearted protector of his family, a friend to all, a man who would give the shirt off his back for a friend, and was always ready and willing at a moment’s notice to help out. He was above all, a passionate, supportive, and nurturing father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them.

He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important – the simplicity of living a life with those you love! Although he threw some of the most memorable parties, he would trade it all for a night in front of the fire with his family.

Denny will be fondly remembered as a devoted partner, loving father, supportive son, and reliable friend. His family asks that when you think of Denny, “celebrate the good memories you have of him. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. He has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed. At this time we must come together to laugh and cry for Denny’s sake. After a

ll, he would have wanted it that way.”

Denny enriched many lives with his generous donation to Gift of Life. Even in death he was a compassionate and giving person.

Denny was preceded in death by his father, Dennis I. Dempsey; his half-sister, Shawna Dempsey; his uncle, John L. Porter; and his grandfather, Dale Porter.

Denny will be forever missed by his fiancée, Stephanie Porter; his beloved children, Brody and Willow; his loving and devoted mother, Lisa D. Dempsey; his grandmother, Roxy Aubrey; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Friends are invited to share their memories of Denny with his family at a Celebration of Life service to be held at the Tower Hall Friday December 6, at 1 p.m. The ceremony will be followed by a potluck dinner. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Denny to help his children. Donations can be made to the Dempsey Family Fund at Awakon Federal Credit Union. Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.