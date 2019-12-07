Nelson R. Paull, 85, of Rogers City passed away at home November 28, 2019.

He was born in Hawks November 12, 1934 to Herbert and Berthina (Smith) Paull.

On May 28, 1955 Nelson married Iris Berg at St. John Lutheran Church in Rogers City. He retired from Stoneport 1996. He enjoyed hunting and spending time on Drummond Island.

He is survived by three daughters, Lori (James) Leow of Rogers City,

Lynn (Matthew) Ochs of Highland and Erin (Jon) Rickle of Highland; a son, Charles (Christine) Paull of Rogers City; 10 grandchildren, Dan (Ashley), Tim, Ashley, Jason, Jared, Brendon, Nathaniel,

Amanda (Bryan), Ely and Ashley; and three great-grandchildren, Lacey, Alex and Ellowyn.

Nelson was preceded in death by his wife, Iris October 10, 2004; three sisters, Harriette (Frank) Walter, Lois “Verna” (Florian) Orban and Vera (Kenn

eth) Link; and two brothers, Lewis (Frieda) Paull andRichard (Eva) Paull.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday, December 1, with a prayer service that evening. Visitation continued at the funeral home Monday until time of his funeral with the Rev. Jeffery J. Luplow officiating.

Burial took place Tuesday in the Drummond Island Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers City.

