Dorothea St. Germain
Dorothea St. Germain, 95, of Nazareth, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Alexandria Manor. Born September 16, 1924 in Nazareth, she was a daughter of the late Peter Sr. and Eva May Francis Heckman.
She is survived by a son, Barry L. Fisher; a daughter, Sandra L. Butler; two granddaughters; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation was Monday, December 16 at the Schmidt Funeral Home, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth. Funeral services followed at the funeral home. Dorothea will be laid to rest in Plainfield Cemetery.