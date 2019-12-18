Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Presque Isle County Advance

Covering Presque Isle County since 1878

Presque Isle County Advance
Obituaries 

Dorothea St. Germain

Editor

Dorothea St. Germain, 95, of Nazareth, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Alexandria Manor. Born September 16, 1924 in Nazareth, she was a daughter of the late Peter Sr. and Eva May Francis Heckman.

'; google_ad_width = 728; google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

She is survived by a son, Barry L. Fisher; a daughter, Sandra L. Butler; two granddaughters; and seven great-grandchildren. 

Visitation was Monday, December 16 at the Schmidt Funeral Home, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth. Funeral services followed at the funeral home. Dorothea will be laid to rest in Plainfield Cemetery.