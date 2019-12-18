Dr. Stanislaw Joseph Suchey “Doc”
Dr. Stanislaw Joseph Suchey “Doc”, 90, of Rogers City passed away December 14, 2019 at Medilodge in Gaylord.
He was born May 12, 1929 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Stanislaw and Sophie (Wolf) Suchey.
Doc is survived by his wife Betty; five children, Laura Medsker, Stan (Sandy) Suchey, Deb (Bob) Newton, Brenda (Steve) Wolski and Ronald (Tracy) Suchey; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
At the age of 17, Doc was draft
Private services will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org