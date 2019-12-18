Dr. Stanislaw Joseph Suchey “Doc”, 90, of Rogers City passed away December 14, 2019 at Medilodge in Gaylord.

He was born May 12, 1929 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Stanislaw and Sophie (Wolf) Suchey.

Doc is survived by his wife Betty; five children, Laura Medsker, Stan (Sandy) Suchey, Deb (Bob) Newton, Brenda (Steve) Wolski and Ronald (Tracy) Suchey; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

At the age of 17, Doc was draft

ed into the U.S. Army serving for four years in Germany before an honorable discharged. He put himself through Palmer College to become a chiropractor where he met his wife Betty Jean Salisbury and has been married for 69 years. Dr. Suchey was a chiropractor in Rogers City for 57 years. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Rogers City Servicemen’s Club.

Private services will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

