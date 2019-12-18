Fred A. Smith

Fred A. Smith, 61, of Traverse City passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Fred was born November 18, 1958 in Battle Creek.

Fred enjoyed working on crafts and being outdoors. He lived his life for the Lord. He is survived by his wife, Kacey; and two sisters; Evelyn McGinnis and Bonnie Davis.

He is preceded in death by both his parents; and two other sisters as well as two brothers.

Cremation has taken place and services were held at the East Bay Calvary Church, Traverse City.

Contributions in Fred’s memory may be made to East Bay Calvary Church – Building Fund, 2225 E. Hammond Road, Traverse City, MI 49686.