Janice “Jan” Jean Murphy, 67, of Rogers City, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family December 16, 2019.

She was born June 14, 1952 in Rogers City to Robert and Mona (Zinke) Haneckow.

Janice married Michael Glentz (deceased) and lived in Germany where he was stationed in the Army. When they moved back to Michigan, they made their home in Rogers City where they raised their five children. After working 30 years at Black Lake UAW, she retired and enjoyed retirement with her husband Bob.

She married Robert “Bob” Murphy in 1997 and made their home in town, enjoying traveling, gardening together and spending time with their children and grandchildren. Jan loved her family…her pride and joy. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, taking trips to the beach or hanging out in her backyard. Nautical Festival was the best time because her house was full of family, laughter and love.

She enjoyed cooking for others, growing her flowers, playing cards and going to her happy place…the casino. She will be missed by many.

Janice is survived by her daughter, Stacie (Brian) Bishop and grandchildren Christopher, Justin, Ryan, Jacob and Isobel; her son, Michael (Kristen) Glentz and grandchildren Brenden, Kennedy and Addison; her son, Robert Glentz and grandchildren Ariana, Aliyah and Robby; her daughter, Shannon (Nick) Guerra and grandchildren Al

exis, Miranda and Matthew; and her son, John (Amanda) Glentz.

She is also survived by seven sisters, Joan (Lee) Gapczynski, Janel Haneckow, Jackie (David) McDonald, Jule (Leo) Sobczak, Jennifer Bedrosian, Jean (Ron) Sager and Jolyn (Dave) Benes; and a brother, Jerome (Renee) Haneckow.

She has preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Murphy and Michael Glentz; her sister Judy Kandow; and brothers Jim, Jeffrey and Jay Haneckow.

Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation at 2 p.m. with a 4 p.m. memorial service following at Hentkowski Funeral Home Friday, January 3, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jan’s memory to Hospice of MidMichigan.