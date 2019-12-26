Gena F. Price, 78, of Indian River, formerly of Onaway, died at home Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born in Rogers City July 9, 1941, Gena was the daughter of the late Eugene F. and Marion E. (Middaugh) Jones. She married Duane L. Price in Battle Creek June 7, 1963. They were blessed with 46 years of marriage at the time of Duane’s death in 2009. A lifelong resident of northern Michigan, Gena graduated from Rogers City High School. She and Duane raised their family and made their home in Onaway for many years. Besides being a homemaker and busy mother, Gena worked as a dispatcher for the Onaway Police Department and later for Presque Isle County. In 1999 Gena retired from Lynn Street Manor where she began working many years earlier as a secretary, later becoming assistant manager, and eventually manager.

Gena was an avid reader and loved to watch movies. She enjoyed Facebook and began each day with a “good morning” post to all her friends. She enjoyed keeping track of her family and friends and playing her favorite Facebook games, Hidden Objects, Criminal Case and Sims. Fascinated with wolves, Gena admired their beauty and loved anything with a wolf, from her cozy throw blanket to the many wolf pictures posted on her Facebook page. Most important in Gena’s life was family. Like a mother bear, she was a fierce protector of her “cubs” and loved them completely and without condition. With a heart full of love for her grandchildren, Gena delighted in spending time with them. Set in her ways, Gena had a bit of a stubborn streak but was also friendly, kind, and respectful of others. She had a strong Christian fa

ith, loved her country, and was grateful for each day. Gena’s bright smile and cheerful way will be fondly remembered.

Surviving Gena are her children, Kevin (Lynn) Price and Kasandra “Sandy” (John) Vaughan, both of Onaway, Kenneth Price of Indian River; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Rose (Brian) Prokop of Rogers City; brothers, Frank (Bonnie) and Drew (Bridget) Jones, both of Chehalis, Washington and brother, Roger Jones; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Gena was preceded in death by her husband, Duane in 2009; great-grandson, Michael Lee Leddy in 2015; and a daughter, Audrey Carter in 2016. A memorial serivce was Monday, December 23, with the Elder Thelma Curtis officiating. Gena’s final resting place will be at North Allis Township Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Gena to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund.