Blanche Bork

Blanche Bork, 97, born in Rogers City, and a native of the surrounding Detroit area, passed away December 18, 2019, surrounded by her family. Blanche was baptized September 29, 1991, to the Church of Jesus Christ and enjoyed spreading the Gospel. ://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'> ://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'>

She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Lynn Bork and Bonita (Dave) Glime; grandchildren, Andy Bork, Christina (Randy) Cohourst, Nicolas (Stacy) Bork and Jessie Bork; great-grandchildren, Kyle Cohourst, Payton and Emma Bork; a brother, Richard (Angie) Kieleszewski; and many extended family and dear friends.

Blanche is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ernest Joseph Bork (December 2008); sons, James Allen Bork and Robin Lewis Bork. For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com.