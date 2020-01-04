James Michael Friedrich

James Michael Friedrich, 68, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home December 24, 2019. He was born November 10, 1951 in Rogers City to James and Mary Lynn (Tank) Friedrich.

Jim is survived by his mother, Mary Lynn (Dell) Robbins of Rogers City; a sister, Candace (Anthony) Kowalski of Rogers City; two brothers, Richard (Barbara) Friedrich of Millington and Paul Friedrich of Alpena; several stepsisters and stepbrothers; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will take place in the spring at Memorial Park Cemetery in Rogers City.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.