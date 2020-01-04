Gary Lee Decker

, 84, of Lake Ann, formerly of Onaway, died at home Wednesday, December 25, 2019. The son of Charles and Marguerite (Morgan) Decker, Gary was born in Mount Clemens March 4, 1935 and was raised in Onaway. After graduating from Onaway High School, Gary proudly served in the United States Air Force. Blessed with 60 years of marriage, Gary and Barbara Jean Vermilya were married at St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway December 26, 1959.

Gary worked as a butcher for Ken’s Village Market in Indian River and the B & C Store in Cheboygan, as well as working at the Cheboygan Ace Hardware store. Strong in his Christian faith, Gary read his Bible every day and was a longtime member of Rogers City Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Gary was able to share God’s word and help others with his jail ministry at the Presque Isle County Jail. Living most of his life in Onaway, Gary was an avid outdoorsman who knew the woods, waters and back roads of the area very well. He loved riding two-track roads on his four-wheeler, enjoyed hunting, and loved to fish the local lakes and streams. An awesome Grandpa, Gary taught his grandchildren to fish and took them often when they were young. Gentle and kind, compassionate and humble, Gary’s love for his family and his God were most important in his life. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.

Surviving Gary is his wife, Barbara, of Lake Ann; a son, Gary (Katie) Decker of Cheboygan; daughters, Judy (Mike) Manners of Lake Ann and Christen (Randy) Satchwell of Petoskey; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; as well as his brother, Bob (Judy) Decker of Onaway; and many nieces and nephews. G

ary was preceded in death by his father and mother; his stepmother, Lois Decker; an infant son, Jeffrey; and two brothers, Charles and Roy.

Visitation was Sunday, December 29, from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway followed by a funeral service at the funeral home Monday, December 30, at 1 p.m. The Rev. Damon Carpenter officiated. Gary’s final resting place will be at Waverly Township Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Gary to Onaway Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5857.