Kenneth A. Repke, 77, of Tower, died at Medilodge of Hillman Friday, November 29, 2019. The only child of Kenneth L. and Lois (Vaughn) Repke, Ken was born in Detroit December 9, 1941. A veteran of the armed forces, Ken served in the United States Air Force. He married Sharon Kammerer in Tucson, Arizona and they made their home in Detroit until 1974 when they moved to the Onaway area.

A machinist by trade, Ken worked for Tube Fab, Essex Wire and operated his own machine shop, Forest Machine Craft. Highly intelligent, Ken hungered for knowledge, was politically informed, and had a sharp mind for mechanical thinking. From the time he was a small boy he was always tinkering or inventing something. He made his own solar hot water heater, windmills and shortwave radios for his ham operator hobby. A gifted musician, Ken played the piano, accordion and organ.

Surviving Ken is his son, Kenneth A. Repke II and his wife, Ellen; granddaughter, Brianna Repke; and grandson, Brett Repke, all of Groveland, Massachusetts; longtime companion, Delores “Dee” Kappheim of Indian River; and close friend who was like a son to Ken, Neil Cruse and family of Vanderbilt. Ken was preceded in death by his wife Sharon in 1993.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Saturday, December 7, at Chagnon Funeral Home where Ken’s family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon. Ken’s final resting place will be with Sharon at Elmwood Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Ken to the Alzheimer’s Association.