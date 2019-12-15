James “Jim” Mitchell Budnik, 43, of Presque Isle passed away peacefully at home December 5, 2019.

He was born April 1, 1976, in Rogers City to Mitchell and Clara (Bellmore) Budnik.

Jim graduated from Posen High School in 1994 all the while working for various farming outfits throughout Posen area. He loved being on a farm, hard work and driving the farm equipment while cranking his country music. He had country music in his soul and found it to be very therapeutic. On October 21, 2000 Jim married the love of his life, Shelly Pieczynski at St. Casimir Catholic Church. Jim was born with an internal need to protect and serve and in 1995 he dedicated his life to public safety by joining the Posen Area Fire and Rescue, became a Medical First Responder in 1997, EMT in 2002, and was then promoted to lieutenant for the Posen Fire Department. During this time Jim was employed also as a welder for the Besser Baker Company. Throughout his years he developed an amazing talent and eye for creating wood and steel functional projects to make others’ lives easier. He was always just a phone call away to help someone with a quick welding job. In 2009 Jim graduated from Kirtland Community College Police Academy. Jim began his career at Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Department thereafter. He fulfilled positions of marine deputy, 9-1-1 dispatcher, corrections officer, road deputy and court officer. He was most recently promoted to fire investigator for Presque Isle County. Jim enjoyed racing hydroplane boats, hunting, Nascar, spending time on Grand Lake and being amongst friends and family.

Jim is survived by his wife, Shelly; parents, Mitchell and Clara Budnik; two sisters, Christy (Richard) O’Dell of Midland and Marie (Glen Roeske) Eldridge of Moltke; mother and father-in-law, Beverly and Adelore Pieczynski; two sisters-in-law, Kris Ann (David) Kowalski and Kimberly (Josh DeCelle) Pieczynski; a brother-in-law, Daniel (Bethany) Pieczynski; nieces and nephews, Hope and Zachary O’Dell, Nathan and Katie Kowalski, Ethan and Abbie Pieczynski, and Hannah and Katie Eldridge; his godfather/uncle, Larry Kozikowski; his four legged companion, Champ; and many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Fern Bellmore and Theophilus and Antoinette Budnik; and his godmother/aunt, Linda Kozikowski; and several aunts and uncles.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, December 13 from 3-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday at St. Casimir Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until time of his Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. James Fitzpatrick officiating. Law enforcement and fire department honors will be accorded at church immediately following Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the James Budnik Public Safety Scholarship Fund, Posen First Responders or the Posen Fire Department.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.