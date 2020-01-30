Kathleen MaryJo DesJardins, 62, of Moltke Township was finally reunited with Dad January 22, 2020.

She was born April 9, 1957 in Alpena to Richard and Rosemary (Detloff) Allen.

She is remembered by a daughter, Kristie DesJardins; a very special son-in-law, Dennis Bruning; a son, Robert (Anthony); five grandchildren, Justin (Kendra) Freese, Rebecca (Zach) Freese, Hunter (Bri) DesJardins, Wesley DesJardins and Rose Greka; two great-grandchildren, Lilly Anna DesJardins, Kenlan DesJardins and little Holly Kathleen who is due in April; her mother, Rosemary Hatcher; siblings, Dr. Christine (David) Jackson, James Allen, John (Julie) Allen, David (Sheryl) Allen and Richard (Elissa) Allen; a very special cousin, Paul Grabiel; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her grandm

other, Mami, who she shared a very deep and special bond; her father, Richard Allen; stepfather; Harold Hatcher; and the love of her life and soul mate of almost 42 years, Darrell DesJardins.

Friends and family were welcomed at the Beck funeral home in Rogers City Tuesday, January 28, through time of her memorial service with a gathering directly afterwards.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice of Michigan in memory of Kathleen DesJardins.

Inurnment will take place at the Grand Island Cemetery in the Spring. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.