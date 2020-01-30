Carlene “Carts” Kaye (LeVeck) Filipiak

Carlene "Carts" Kaye (LeVeck) Filipiak, 77, of Rogers City passed away peacefully in Saline January 27, 2020 following a nine-week battle with cancer, while comforted by her husband, children and grandchildren. The beloved daughter of Louis and Virgilene (Ohlrich) LeVeck she was born October 5, 1942. Carlene graduated from Rogers City High School in 1961 and attended beauty school in Detroit earning her cosmetology certificate. On November 30, 1963 she married Arthur "Art" Filipiak at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. She was extremely grateful and proud of their 56 years together. Carlene was affectionally known as "Carts" to her family and close friends. She took great pride in being a homemaker and loved decorating with crafts imagined then constructed with her own hands. She enjoyed camping with Art and family, especially her tradition of Halloween camping with grandchildren.

Carlene is survived by her husband, Arthur; sons Michael (Laurie) of Ann Arbor and Brian of Pinckney; grandchildren, Madisyn (Michael), Lauren, Brooklyn and Ryan; Great-granddaughter, Kloie; and sisters, Sandra, Judy, Donna and Karen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; biological father, Carl Mulka; and brother, Louis Jr.

Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will take place in the spring at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rogers City with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating. The date and time will be announced. Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School’s Angel Fund in memory of Carlene Filipiak. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.