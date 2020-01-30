Mark Allen Darga

Mark Allen Darga, 66, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home January 26, 2020. He was born July 17, 1953 in Rogers City to Clarence and Eleanor (Idalski) Darga. Mark is survived by six siblings, Sandra (Larry) McLaren of West Branch, Gregory (Mary) Darga of Rogers City, Virginia (Ken) Wozniak of Posen, Kathy (Mark Pardike) Darga of Presque Isle, Andrew (Karen Styma) Darga of Alpena and Billy (Donna) Darga of Cheboygan; and many nieces and nephews.

A word from Mark “Enjoy Life!”

Beck Funeral Home will announce the date and time for his celebration of life in the spring.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.