Shirley Jean Jaracz

Shirley Jean Jaracz, 77, of Alpena passed away January 26, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. She was born January 23, 1943 in Rogers City to Harry and Stella (Hentkowski) Kapalla.

Shirley is survived by a sister, Maryen (Rob) Gibbons;

a sister-in-law, Linda Kapalla; and friend, Terry Coleman. Beck Funeral Home will announce the date and time for her graveside service at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in the spring.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.