Dorothy May Sigsby

Dorothy May Sigsby, 88, of Onaway passed away February 2, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena. She was born July 12, 1931 in Onaway to Charles and Clarabelle (Conley) Cole.

She is survived by four children, Michael Cole Sr., David (Jean) Sigsby, Cynthia (Craig) Minier and Jeffrey (Michelle) Sigsby Sr.; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her sister, Delores Grauf.

A memorial service will take place in the spring.

Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.