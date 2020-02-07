Terese Marie Wekwert, 94, of Posen Township passed away January 28, 2020 at Orchard Manor.

She was born on September 22, 1925 in Posen to Valentine and Julia (Wisniewski) Wozniak.

On May 30, 1948, Terese married Louis Wekwert at St. Casimir Catholic Church. She was a member of St. Casmir Catholic Church, its Rosary Sodality and the Daughters of Isabella.

Helping others gave Terese great joy. She would recite the rosary every day, often many times a day for those she cared about. Mrs. Wekwert loved her family and spending time with grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children, Greg (Diane) Wekwert of Perry, Cyndi (Keith) Adams of Rogers City and Mike (Pam) Wekwert of Saginaw; five grandchildren, Jamie (Bobbie Sue) Adams, Jenny Adams, Rick Adams, Amanda Wekwert and Megan Wekwert; nine great-grandchildren, Ashley, Emma, Aubrey, Brian, Ho

lden, Zoelle, Adam, Alex and Amber; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Wozniak.

Terese was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; a son, Raphael; her parents; and all of her siblings.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, January 31, where the rosary was recited that evening by the Rosary Sodality and the Daughters of Isabella. Visitation continued at St. Casimir Catholic Church Saturday until time of her Mass.

Interment will take place at St. Casimir Catholic Church in the Spring.

Memorials may be given to Orchard Manor in memory of Terese Wekwert.

