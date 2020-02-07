Mary Ellen Aubrey, 75, of Ocqueoc Township passed away January 31, 2020 at Golden Beach Manor. She was born February 23, 1944 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Stephen and Helen (Krzeminski) Knitter.

On October 7, 1978 she married Norman L. Aubrey and made their home in Cudahy, Wisconsin and Ocqueoc. Mary was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Moltke where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was a member of their choir, the chime choir and the Ladies Aid.

Mary’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandson, Gabriel.

Mary is survived by her son, Thomas (Heather) Lloyd; sisters, Shirley Gerhardt and Carol Roeske; sisters-in-law, Faye Aubrey and Jan Aubrey; brother-in-law, Raymond Aubrey; grandson, Gabriel; lots of nieces and nephews; Kira Norris; and special friend, Gene Jutzi.

She was prece

ded in death by her husband, Norman in 2015; a brother, James Knitter; brothers-in-law, Art Domke, Bert Gerhardt and George Aubrey; and sisters-in-law, Betty Domke and Mary Eldridge.

Visitation was at Immanuel Lutheran Church Monday, February 3, from 10 a.m. until time of her funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. J. Derek Riddle officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church or McLaren Home Hospice in memory of Mary Aubrey.

Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.