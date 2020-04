Alice D. Wenzel of Sterling Heights, formerly of Rogers City, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

Alice was born February 13, 1933 to Arthur and Lillian Simpson of Rogers City. She married Russell L. Wenzel February 16, 1951 in Rogers City.

Alice was a loving wife, mother and grandmo

ther. She is survived by her husband, Russell; her children, Russell L. Wenzel II of Bloomfield Hills, Julie Shooks of Ortonville, Cathy Moore of Shelby Twp., Carl Wenzel of Rogers City, Jean Girling of Goodrich, Lori Kingsbury of Conway, Arkansas and Toni Risch of Goodrich; 14 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine.

Alice loved spending her winters in Mission, Texas with her husband over the last 29 years.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.