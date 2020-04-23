Robert A. Vincent

Robert A. Vincent, 76, of Afton died Thursday April 16, 2020 at his home.

Surviving are his wife, Bonnie Vincent of Afton; a daughter, Kelly (John) Moran of Onaway; a stepson, Richard (Shelly) Michael of Indian River; two stepdaughters, Deborah (Rick) Johnston of Wolverine and Anna (Tim) Rowden of Dewitt; grandchildren; two brothers, Greg Vincent of Indian River and Roy (Yvonne) Vincent of Indian River; and two sisters, Sharon (Jim) Potter of Gaylord and Judy (Larry) Hope of Indian River.

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.