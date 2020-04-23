Rodger “Rodg” Wenzel, 85, of Harrisville, was welcomed to his heavenly home, April 12, 2020 surrounded by family at home, after a month long battle with melanoma.

Born November 13, 1934, to Otto and Elsa (Berg) Wenzel in Rogers City, he was raised there. Rodg served his country in the U.S. Army and Reserves. He attended Central Michigan University, where he obtained a master’s degree in music education.

Rodger began his teaching career in 1957 with the Reese Public Schools. Among his many accomplishments there was recording a band album and taking the band to the World’s Fair in New York in 1962. Rodger was an ardent advocate for public education, teachers’ rights, and was an essential part of creating fair and equitable working conditions for teachers across Michigan with his involvement with the Michigan Education Association and the Reese 44.

Upon arriving at Alcona High School in 1971, Rodger began developing the music program, including writing the school fight song and fundraising for band uniforms. As the program grew, Rodg took much pride in the band’s accomplishments. He retired in 1988.

Rodger served his Lord faithfully for his whole life, and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Oscoda for almost 50 years. He served as an elder, trustee and a member of the choir. He was a member of the Harrisville Lions Club, the Rogers City Servicemen’s Club and served on the Alcona school board. Rodg loved rooting for Detroit sports’ teams, playing cards, hunting, fishing and gardening. He always loved a challenging puzzle. He loved his family deeply. He was devoted to his loving wife, daughters and grandchildren. All will remember him for his “dad” jokes and dry sense of humor.

Rodger was married August 20, 1960 and is survived by his wife Carol (Schalk). He is also survived by his daughters, Sheri Tyler (Jerry Hudson), Amy (Dwight) Mead and Paula Moreau (John Williamson); grandchildren, Scott Tyler, Kyle (Michelle) Mead, Jill Tyler, Alaina (Megan) Mor

eau-Leo and Rachel (Eric) Mead Bockrath; a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Mead; and his sister, Bev Wirgau.Rodg will also be missed by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.He was preceded in death by his brother, Ken Wenzel; and his sister Audrey Lewandowski.

Private services for Mr. Wenzel were held at Gillies Funeral Home in Lincoln. Burial will be in St. Michael Lutheran Church Cemetery in Belknap. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Memorial donations are suggested to TLCW/LWML mites, Alcona Band Boosters or to the charity of your choice.