Mildred “Ilene” Wilderspin of Winter Village in Frankenmuth went to be with our Lord and Savior April 24, 2020 at the age of 97.

Ilene was born November 10, 1922 in North Dakota. She joined the U.S. Marine Corps where she met and married fellow Marine, Jack Wilderspin. They later had four beautiful children.

Jack and Ilene built the manufacturing business, Spins Incorporated. They later retired to Black Lake, Onaway and enjoyed the winter months in Florida. Before moving to Frankenmuth, Ilene spent several years at Lynn Street Manor in Onaway.

Ilene was a devoted Lutheran, an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars, enjoyed playing cards, listening to music and spending time with her family.

Surviving family includes a daughter, Mary Kay (Mike) Gallagher; a son, Dan (Jan) Wilderspin a sister, Maxine Anderson; a sister-in-law, Gloria Wilderspin; grandchildren, Dawn, Jason, Erik, Amy and Christina; great-grandchildren, Kelsie, Noah, Lauren, Leah, Jack, Samantha, Erik, Ben, Abby and Max; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Anna Emerson; her husband, Jack; a daughter, JoAnn; a son, Dean; a grandson, Tony Wilderspin; and brothers, Clarence and Derby Emerson.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw and Winter Village in Frankenmuth.

During this difficult time of social distancing, the family has decided to have small memorial at a later date.

Contributions may be made to the Aleda E. VA Medical Center in Saginaw or Wounded Warrior Project.