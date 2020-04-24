First round of PPP not much help to area businesses

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

Five weeks into the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and area businesses of a wide-range are doing their best with the ongoing health crisis that could linger on for weeks if not months.

Michigan has been one of the hardest hit states in the union and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has not made a decision on extending the “stay home, stay safe,” executive order that expires at the end of the month.

For some businesses, this is week number five of the ordeal.

Brian Bannasch, co-owner of Nautical Lanes/The Lighthouse Restaurant, said the restaurant is holding its own.

“We scaled it back to takeout and delivery, and it has been going fairly well,” said Bannasch. “The lanes are completely closed. We are just trying to get by.”

The business was one of five to receive a small business grant in Presque Isle County that will probably cover his utility bills for the month, but the money from the Payment Protection Program (PPP) instituted by the federal government ran out before the Rogers City establishment could secure a loan/grant. His business was not alone in those shutout in the first round of the program.

Bannasch said it was a frustrating process in finding a lending institution that was set up to handle the program. “I went online with Chemical (Bank), but I am not a customer there,” Bannasch continued. “Their customers came first. That might be why I did not get anything at this point.” He said there were a couple of bowling centers downstate that did receive it.

“It was not a matter of qualifications, it was a matter of getting your application in and getting it processed as fast as possible. It was like a race,” he said. “The first ones got money. If you waited even a day, you probably did not get anything.”

Michigan had 43,438 PPP approved loans for $10.381 billion. Alaska had two loans approved for $419,000 total as the lowest state. Florida had 88,997 loans approved, the most. New York state had a high dollar figure at $20.345 billion. Washington, D.C. lawmakers were working on a new package this week that was close to being approved.

For the second round, Bannasch’s application is already in the hopper.

“It’s just a matter of waiting,” he added.

Many other businesses are waiting for conditions to return to normal.

For Kathy Romel of Rygwelski’s IGA, Easter was slow, but business has been busier than normal for this time of year. “We have been doing a lot of curbside and big orders,” said Romel. The business has limitations as to the number of people allowed in the store at any given time, or at the meat counter.

Romel said a lot of people have been taking advantage of their delivery service. “Everybody has been cooperating really well,” she added.

Scill’s Grill is also offering curbside and carryout, as well making large family meals.

“Our customers are great,” said manager Kari Fletcher. “We have a lot of repeat customers and they have been very generous as far as tips for our servers. Without the customers, we would not be able to do this.”

The restaurant has cut back on hours that were offered to employees.

“None of my high school kids are able to work,” said Fletcher. “We are doing OK, but it definitely has hurt us.”

Scott Marx, co-owner of Zgorski Micketti Plumbing and Heating, is offering emergency services or making arrangements for customers to pick up parts.

“We can greet them at the door and go from there,” said Marx, who encourages customers to call ahead.

Brad Budnik, manager of John’s Plumbing and Heating, said the front shop is locked, but other than that, it’s business as usual with all seven employees still working.

“We are doing fine,” said Budnik. “We can still do service — we have a big install job to do in town. I have all my guys still working. We are doing fine.”

First Class Auto Repair has seen business pick up as people received their stimulus checks.

“We continue to remain open during this difficult time to provide maintenance and repairs to your vehicles,” said owner John Talaske. “We will continue to provide free pickup and delivery to all of our customers…and disinfect our office between customers. We pray that our customers stay safe and healthy.” Sentiments shared by everyone.