Mary “Susie” Heron, 91, of Petoskey, formerly of Millersburg, died Friday April 24, 2020 at Hiland Cottage in Petoskey. The daughter of Masalu and Rikiyo (Kato) Suzuki, Susie was born in Sendai, Japan April 12, 1929.

It was while Jerome Heron was stationed with the U.S. Navy in Japan, Susie met the man who would become her husband. Blessed with 56 years of marriage, Susie and Jerry married April 8, 1960 in Yokohama, Japan. After several duty stations and Jerry’s retirement from the Navy, they moved from San Diego to Millersburg in 1972. Devoted to her Catholic faith, Susie was a longtime member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway.

A homemaker, wife, and mother, Susie did not take her job lightly and was diligent in keeping their home. She enjoyed gardening – growing a large vegetable garden each summer and making their home warm and inviting with her flower gardens. An amazing cook and baker, everyone always raved about Susie’s cooking. She loved hosting and cooking for others, making sure everyone was well-fed and encouraging them to have more. Recognizing and appreciating her heritage, Susie’s specialties included many traditional Japanese and Asian dishes as well as many Ame

rican foods. Her cookies, pies and cakes were always delicious.

Surviving Susie are her sons, Patrick (Danna) Heron of Gaylord and Joe (Kimberly) Heron of Waukegan, Illinois; grandchildren, Stephen of Aspen, Colorado, Gabrielle of Bozeman, Montana, and Jacob, Elizabeth, and Jenna, all of Waukegan, Illinois as well as her sister, Yoshiko of Japan.

Susie was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry in 2016; a brother, Yuichi; a sister, Masa; and her parents.

A private funeral will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church. The Rev. Patrick Maher will officiate. Susie’s final resting place will be at St. Paul Cemetery in Onaway. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Susie to St. Paul Catholic Church.