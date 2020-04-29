Leaton Andrew Stevens, 35, of Onaway, passed away at home Tuesday April 21, 2020 after courageously fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia for the last five and one-half years. The son of Leaton E. and Judy (Richards) Stevens, Leaton was born in Cheboygan December 1, 1984 and was raised in Onaway. After many years together, Leaton married Sala Bruder March 3, 2018.

After attending school in Onaway for many years Leaton graduated in 2002 from Cheboygan High School. After graduation he worked as a forklift operator at DRW Sawmill, but being highly creative and savvy on a computer, Leaton eventually went on to hone his skills and further his education in 3D animation and graphic design at Digital Media Arts College in Boca Raton, Florida. Following college, Leaton made use of his knowledge and understanding of computers to work as a computer repair technician for many of the local businesses in the Onaway area. He also was quite adept with his 3D printer using it to print ingenious little gadgets and Harley-Davidson emblems. After teaching his mom to 3D print, mother and son created all sorts of 3D printed items and made Christmas ornaments for their family and friends.

A man with a zest for life, Leaton was passionate about motorcycles and old muscle cars. His most cherished possessions were his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and his pride and joy, the 1972 Pontiac LeMans, bought when he was only 14 years old. Restored bright orange with black pin striping, the many hours spent restoring the LeMans was a labor of love for Leaton and his dad. With his great love for riding motorcycles, Leaton made several memorable trips on his Harley. He, Sala, and his parents rode their bikes to Sturgis and Yellowstone National Park. They also rode to Milwaukee to visit the Harley-Davidson Museum, taking the ferry across Lake Michigan, and traveling through Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula.

An avid outdoorsman, Leaton enjoyed camping and mushroom picking. He was very knowledgeable about the mushrooms that grow in northern Michigan and came to enjoy fall mushrooming equally as well as hunting for morels in the spring. He wasn’t much of a fisherman or hunter, but loved his guns and certainly enjoyed a freshly caught dinner or venison tenderloin for supper. An excellent cook, Leaton had a sophisticated palate and an adventurous spirit when it came to cooking and eating. He loved cooking something unique and different and loved trying new foods.

Faced with a terminal illness and his own mortality when he was supposed to be in the prime of his life, Leaton became wise beyond his years. He loved unconditionally, cherished his parents, and was an amazing friend. He continued to live life to the fullest and stayed busy doing things he loved even with his declining health. His last days were spent with his dad tapping maple trees watching from the porch as the sap boiled and with his mom starting seeds for the vegetable garden to be planted in a few weeks. He talked to his friends, who he loved like brothers, giving them instructions for when he was gone and made survival kits for their children so they would have something to remember their “Uncle Leaton.” With his caring heart he 3D printed masks for family and friends as well as delivering some to health care workers. Described as easy-going, well-liked, fun, spir

ited, adventurous, creative, talented, appreciative, and thoughtful, Leaton was a loving son and husband as well as a wonderful friend.He was something special and will never be forgotten.

Surviving Leaton is his wife, Sala and his parents, Leaton and Judy Stevens, all of Onaway; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. Leaton was preceded in death by his grandparents, Al “Jr.” and Faye Richards, and Jim and JoAnn Chaskey.

It was Leaton’s wish for cremation following his death. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Leaton to your favorite charity.