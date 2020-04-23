Leona May Winchester

Leona May Winchester of Charlevoix, passed to a new and beautiful life from Charlevoix on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born August 19, 1933, in Rogers City to Fred and Helen (Beebe) Liedtke.

Leona is survived by her life love, Bob; their children, Randy Winchester (Lynne Mindes) of Arlington, Massachusetts, Ron (Jayne) Winchester of Charlevoix and Englewood, Florida and Susan L. Winchester of Sarasota, Florida; five grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Winchester of Sault Ste. Marie and Karen Liedtke of Rogers City.

Funeral to be announced when family and friends will be able to attend.

Burial will take place in Brookside Cemetery, Charlevoix.

To honor Leona, memorial remembrances may be directed to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are being handled by the Winchester Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes. Please sign Leona’s guestbook at www.mortensenfuneralhomes.com.