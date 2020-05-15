Valerie Bade, 84 of Rogers City, passed away Thursday afternoon May 7, 2020, at Medilodge of Rogers City.

The daughter of Arthur and Florence (Mueller) McLennan was born in Rogers City October 27, 1935. She was a 1953 graduate from Rogers City High School. She married Elroy Bade June 1, 1957 at St. John Lutheran Church.

Valerie was a nurse’s aide for 19 years at Rogers City Extended Care. She had many pleasures in life, family being the biggest. She enjoyed the holidays when everyone was together, and the grandchildren made her days complete. She loved soaking up the sunshine outside. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Rogers City and her faith has always been very important to her.

Surviving are her husband, Elroy; four children, Brenda (Dennis) Kamyszek of Rogers City, Debra (Mark) Horn of Rogers

City, Brian (Tammy) Bade of Hawks and Leigh (Patrick) Chojnacki of Gaylord; six grandchildren, Kelly (Kenny) Karsten, Lindsay (Mike) Truran, Brandon (Kaitlyn) Chojnacki, Travis (Robin) Chojnacki, Brittany Bade and Caleb Bade; two great-grandchildren, Josh Karsten and Kiah Truran; and a sister, Diane Wagner.

Her parents preceded her in death.

A private graveside service will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. J. Derek Riddle officiating. A memorial service celebrating Valerie’s life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be made to Hentkowskifuneral.com.

Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church general fund, and Medilodge activity department.