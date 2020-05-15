Doris Habedank

Doris Habedank, 93, of Rogers City passed away at Wellspring Lutheran Senior Living Campus in Saginaw Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born August 4, 1926 in Kankakee, Illinois to

Charles Albert and Elizabeth Wilhelmine (Winkel) Heidenreich. She is survived by eight children, David (Jane) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jerry (Laurie) of Bay City, Daniel (Lorie) of Gaylord, Joy Cunningham of Romeo, Linda Kerr of Rogers City, Michael (Cat) of San Leandro, California, Carol (Rick) of Rogers City and Cheryl (Greg) Osantowski of Gaylord; two sisters-in-law, Carol (Sepke) Heidenreich and Eileen (Kempinski) Heidenreich; and numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will take place at St. Michael Lutheran Cemetery.

Beck Funeral Home will announce her memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be given to St. Michael Lutheran Church Carpet Fund.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.