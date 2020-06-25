Joseph “Joe” A. Cercone, 67, passed away unexpectedly in Fort Myers, Florida Friday, February 28, 2020. Joe was born September 18, 1952 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He married Sally (Streich) of Rogers City September 3, 1976 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rogers City.

Joe worked many years in human resources at Michigan Limestone Operations – Calcite Plant as well as Besser Company in Alpena. He also helped with the Rogers City Economic Development Committee after retirement from Besser.

He enjoyed supporting his four children, Dominic (Autumn), Benjamin (Bobbie), Timothy (Kelly) and Monica (Pat) McCallum in their many athletic activities growing up in Rogers City.

He was heavily involved with the Rogers City Little League, and other athletic organizations around town.

After retirement, Joe began to spend winters in Fort Myers where he met countless new friends from across the country.

He enjoyed many different activities, including biking, pickleball, golf, bingo, athletic officiating, etc. “Florida Joe” thoroughly enjoyed his time there, turning winter into his favorite season. Joe is survived by his wife and children; six grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; as well as two brothers, Barry (Maria) an

d Dave.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances; father, Guido; and brother, Robert.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, July 4, from 10 a.m. through time of his memorial service at 11 a.m. with Deacon Scott Landane officiating.

In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Ignatius Catholic School in Rogers City, or the Rogers City Country Club.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.