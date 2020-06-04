Robert James Parker

Robert James Parker, known as "Bob" or "River Bob," died at home in Millersburg Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 77. Born in Pontiac December 25, 1942, Bob was the son of Leonard R. and Maxine R. (Bellarby) Parker. A door gunner during the Vietnam War, Bob was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a lifetime member of the Agent Orange Brotherhood and the Vietnam Veterans of America. After retiring from General Motors Truck and Coach in Pontiac, Bob moved permanently to Millersburg. Being an avid outdoorsman, he loved northern Michigan and spent his time hunting and fishing. He grew a large garden with plenty of vegetables to can and freeze and also enjoyed making wine. In touch with nature, Bob collected rocks, (especially pudding stones) for rock tumbling, rock splitting and crafts he created with stones and wood.

Bob was outspoken, strong-willed, and did things his own way but he also was as honest as they come, had a generous heart, and was loyal to his family and friends. He is survived by his brother, Leonard (Bobbi) Parker of Alabama; his sister, Karen (Louie) McKervey of Lapeer; friend and caregiver, Rae Lynn McDowell of Onaway; and several nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Parker; his parents; a brother, David; and a sister, Patricia Roberson.

It was Bob’s wish for no service following his death. He will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.