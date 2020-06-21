Yuldine M. Bellmore, 89, of Rogers City went to be with her Lord and Savior June 13, 2020. She passed away peacefully of natural causes at Medilodge of Rogers City filled with love from her family.

Born January 28, 1931 to the late Stanley and Mary (Matwiyoff) Jachcik, she was raised on First Street along with five siblings, often visiting the family business Stan’s Service. As a high school gal, she took pride in being involved with the Rogers City High School school paper and being a proofreader for the Advance.

She also worked at the popular Cozy Corner during her teenage years. She graduated from Rogers City High School in 1949. She married Leslie (Pete) Bellmore on a summer’s day, July 15, 1950 at 9 a.m. at St Ignatius Catholic Church with her cousin, the late Bishop Kenneth Povish officiating. They celebrated with an evening reception at Greka’s Hall complete with violin playing. Together they had five children and she was the ultimate stay at home mom, like many of her friends whose husbands sailed the Great Lakes.

They enjoyed 47 years of marriage and he preceded her in death November 8, 1997. Being a faithful letter writer, she was able to meet her lifelong pen pal from Canada. As a snowbird in Florida, she faithfully kept in touch with her grandchildren and often their classmates and teachers.

She also enjoyed the many sporting events her grandchildren were involved in. She wielded her camera wherever she went and shared her many photos with family and friends. Her family will always have great memories of picnics at Ocqueoc Falls and Grand Lake cottage.

She was a devout member of St Ignatius Catholic Church and a member of their Rosary Society.

A special thank you to Medilodge of Rogers City, The Brook of Cheboygan and Hospice of Michigan.

She is survived by five children, Paul (Kathy) Bellmore, Kenneth (Kaye) Bellmore, John (April) Bellmore, Janelle (Ralph) Santini and Mary (Gerald) Krueger; 10 grandchildren, Andy (Amy) Bellmore, David (Courtney) Bellmore, Becky Bellmore, Nick (Andrea) Santini and Chris Santini, Jacob and Luke Bellmore, Annie (Brian) Fritz, Tommy (Johnnie) Krueger and Tiffiny (Jacob) Yarch; 18 great-grandchildren Korine, Chloe and Madelyn Bellmore, Emelia, Alexis and Gracelyn Bellmore, Vince, Dominic, Alex and Tony Santini, Allyson Bellmore, Ethan Fritz, Rylee and Maci Yarch, and Everly, Ellia, Lyla and Clair Krueger; a sister, Delphine (Jachcik) Budreau; and a brother, Delbert Jachcik.

Yuldine was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Leslie (Pete) Bellmore; parents, Stanley and Mary (Matwiyoff) Jachcik; brothers, Stanley Jachcik and Nicholas Matwiyoff; and a sister, Romayne (Jachcik) Green.

Vistation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday, June 16 beginning with rosary and followed by a prayer service with Deacon Scott Landane conducting.

Burial followed at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

A memorial Mass will be scheduled when we are able to resume normal activities. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Ignatius Catholic School or Rogers City Sports Boosters.

