Charles “Chuck” E. Hart Sr., 81, of Onaway, died at home unexpectedly Wednesday June 10, 2020. The only child of Ralph “Leslie” and Sylvia (Knight) Hart, he was born January 9, 1939 at home, on County Line Road, just around the corner from where he lived for many years and raised his family.

Chuck married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen C. McClary, March 15, 1958. The first 10 years of their marriage, Chuck served in the Coast Guard. With duty stations changing frequently, they lived in Alaska (Kodiak Island), California, Ohio and Sault Ste. Marie. Chuck was even lucky enough to be assigned to Cheboygan for a short time on the Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw. After his honorable discharge, Chuck and Kathy returned home to Onaway with their young family and Chuck took a job as a forklift driver with Proctor and Gamble. After nearly 25 years, Chuck retired when Proctor and Gamble closed in 1991.

Chuck was a member of the Onaway American Legion Post and the Northland Bar Senior Pool League, or as he called it, “Old Man’s Pool League.” The guys he played pool with were like a second family to Chuck. The cold winter months passed quickly when days were spent shooting pool in the company of great friends while the jukebox played Johnny Cash classics. Those afternoons at the Northland were filled with plenty of joking and laughter, not to mention all the embellished stories that were told.

And then there was baseball…Chuck Hart loved the game of baseball and the Detroit Tigers. He rarely missed a televised game and often listened to games aired on the radio. Chuck enjoyed visiting Comerica Park, but being a tad nostalgic preferred the old “Tiger Stadium” to the fancy new venue. Quite a humble man, Chuck rarely mentioned that he was a stellar second baseman. As a young man he played high school baseball and county league ball. Catching the eye of a scout, Chuck received an invitation to play with the Detroit Tigers’ Minor League, but as luck would have it, Chuck had already enlisted with the Coast Guard and chose to serve honorably rather than play ball. Being the guy he was, Chuck never dwelled on “what could have beens” and was always happy and content with the path he chose.

An avid horseman, Chuck was raised riding and training horses. It was something he would love and enjoy for his entire life. There was nothing like a leisurely horseback ride to clear the mind and find peace. After the loss of Kathy, the woman in Chuck’s life was his beautiful Magnolia or as Chuck lovingly called her, “Maggie.” Chuck’s love and appreciation for horses was something he passed on to his children and is something they too will love for all their days. It’s hard to imagine there would be something Chuck could be more passionate about than baseball and horses, but there also was his great love for music. Chuck was an incredibly gifted musician and singer who could strum a guitar with the best of them and croon Johnny Cash lyrics all day long. His hands reveal his passion and love for creating music with a hard callus on each fingertip formed from the hours upon hours of picking guitar. Chuck played with a group, they didn’t really have a name, just a group of musicians who loved to make music together. To name a few, they played at tractor shows, the Eagles in Cheboygan, the Pub in Afton, the Onaway Senior Center, The Three Cedars in Millersburg, and for area parties. Chuck’s musical and singing abilities were inherited by his children and grandchildren. Deeply connected by music, Chuck loved playing and singing with his family. Hart family gatherings for birthdays and holidays were always filled with love and a lot of song. At any moment of a family get-together someone would pick up their guitar or banjo and in the blink of an eye the entire family was singing and playing good ole fashioned honky tonk music which was Chuck’s favorite. What a blessing for Chuck to have his family share his enthusiasm and passion for making music and being able to do it together.

Charlie, Chuck, or as his mother always called him, Charles, Dad, Daddy, Pa, Papa, Grandpa, Gpa and Grandpa Great. Whatever you called him, Chuck Hart was a wonderful man. He was interesting, smart, and funny. He had a dry sense of humor and liked to tell jokes. The cutest little smirk would slowly form on his face as he waited for the punch line of his joke to be realized. Well-known, well-respected, and well-loved in the community, Chuck touched the lives of those around him with his music, his humor, and his big heart. He was a humble man who raised his children with a firm, yet caring hand. When Chuck cleared his throat, tapped his toes, or when the muscle in his jaw twitched his kids knew it was time to “clean up their act” and Dad’s patience was wearing thin. Most times his bark was much worse than his bite as he was a kind and supportive father. He was a good listener who respected the decisions his children made. He would say things like “It’s building your character” and “I wish I could tell you what to do” and quite often would follow-up with “I think you made the right decision.” He was always there for his family and was always ready to quietly listen over a cup of coffee. He enjoyed his grandchildren and attending their school activities and sportin

g events, especially baseball games. He loved his family above all and his legacy will live on through those he leaves behind.

Chuck is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Bob) Phillips, Sally Kolasa and Lori Hart, all of Onaway; sons, Charles E. Jr. “Chip” (Rita) of British Columbia and Michael (Eunice) of Onaway; grandchildren, Monica, David, Sarah, Mark, Jerrard “JC”, Jackson, Michael Jr., Keegan and Matt; as well as nine great-grandchildren.

Preceding Chuck in death was his wife of 40 years, Kathy, in 1998; and his parents, Les and Sylvia.

A celebration of life service will be held in July. Chuck’s final resting place will be with Kathy at Waverly Township Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Chuck to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund.