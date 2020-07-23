Dagaberto Abel Canales

Dagaberto Abel Canales, 83, of Barnhart Lake (Millersburg) passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Hospice House of Cheboygan. Surviving are his wife, Evelyn Canales of Millersburg; a son, David (Rebecca) Canales of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a daughter, Brenda Canales of Grand Rapids; a son, Mike (Donna) Canales of Mackinaw City; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Elva Canales of Napoleon, Ohio, Yolanda Sustaita of Auburn, Indiana, Ayden (Carlos) Marquion of Toledo, Ohio and Mary (Mike) Sanchez of Defiance, Ohio

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today (Thursday, July 23) at Chagnon Funeral Home, with the rosary service at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Onaway.

Final resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery, Millersburg.