Thursday, July 23, 2020

Presque Isle County Advance

Covering Presque Isle County since 1878

Presque Isle County Advance
Obituaries 

Dagaberto Abel Canales

Editor

Dagaberto Abel Canales, 83, of Barnhart Lake (Millersburg) passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Hospice House of Cheboygan.

Surviving are his wife, Evelyn Canales of Millersburg; a son, David (Rebecca) Canales of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a daughter, Brenda Canales of Grand Rapids; a son, Mike (Donna) Canales of Mackinaw City; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Elva Canales of Napoleon, Ohio, Yolanda Sustaita of Auburn, Indiana, Ayden (Carlos) Marquion of Toledo, Ohio and Mary (Mike) Sanchez of Defiance, Ohio

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today (Thursday, July 23) at Chagnon Funeral Home, with the rosary service at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Onaway.

Final resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery, Millersburg.