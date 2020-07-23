Bonita Ann Terrazas-Smith

Bonita Ann Terrazas-Smith, 65, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home on July 19, 2020. She was born September 9, 1954 in Tecumseh to Roberto and Esther (Smith) Terrazas. She is survived by her daughter, Gina (Todd) Elowsky of Rogers City; significant other, Brian Kieliszewski of Rogers City; two grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and four siblings, Judith Van Huysen of Willis, Ralph (Lauri) Terrazas of Hibbing, Minnesota, Margarita Gosselin of Alpena and Robert Terrazas of Willis; and many nieces and nephews. link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, July 31, from 4 p.m. through time of her memorial service at 7 p.m.

Inurnment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Alpena Humane Society or Hospice Compassus located in Atlanta, Michigan in memory of Bonita Smith.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.