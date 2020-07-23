Donn Frederick Widmayer, 96, of Marshall passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Grand Vista Assisted Living in Marshall.

Donn was born July 23, 1923 in Detroit to Herman and Fannie (Emmett) Widmayer and graduated from Pinckney High School.

Donn entered in the United States Army Air Forces February 15, 1943 at Ft. Custer and was honorably discharged January 24, 1946 at Ft. Sheridan, Illinois attaining the rank of sergeant.

On September 6, 1947 he married Mary E. White in Howell, who preceded him in death in 1948. On March 22, 1950 he married Leota Daisy Kohsman in Chelsea.

Donn graduated from Michigan State University (MSU) with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering in 1951 and went to work for U.S. Steel. He managed limestone and ore in Rogers City, Cedarville, Lander, Wyoming and Virginia, Minnesota, where he retired as general superintendent of Minnesota Ore-Division of U.S. Steel in 1984.

Donn and Daisy moved to Marshall after his retirement and enjoyed traveling in their recreational vehicle and going to their winter homes in Alabama and Florida for many years. Donn was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Marshall and was an avid MSU sports’ follower.

He is survived by his wife, Daisy of Marshall; daughters, Mary (Robert) Barton of Troy, Kaye (Tom) Jo

hnson of Hastings and Donna (Ron) Dillman of Marshall; grandchildren, Melissa (Matt) Rochon, Amy (Chris) Little, Sara (Geoffrey) Kida and Nicholas (Kelly) Dillman; and nine great-grandchildren, Stella Rochon, Cohen Rochon, Rhett Rochon, Ian Little, Brendan Little, Parker Kida, Summer Kida, Finn Dillman and Freya Dillman. Donn was preceded in death by his two brothers and two sisters.

Memorial contributions may be directed to First Presbyterian Church in Marshall.

Due to the current concerns of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a memorial service and interment will be held at a later date in Chelsea.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 723 U.S. Highway 27 N. Marshall, Michigan 49068. Please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, sign the online guestbook or to leave the family condolences.