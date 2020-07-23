Lori Jane Brege, 54, of Scottville, formerly of Rogers City, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home.

Lori was born December 21, 1965, the daughter of Herbert and Shirley Brege. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church while she lived at home with her parents. Lori enjoyed being around family and friends. She always shared a smile and hug, and enjoyed road trips. When she was feeling mischievous, you could immediately tell she was plotting something by the way her eyes lit up! Lori lived her life being happy. She had the pleasure of living at Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown, Wisconsin for many years. In 2013, Lori moved back to Michigan to enjoy her time left with family.

Lori had an infectious giggle which will always be remembered by those who survive her, a sister, Brenda Brege; brothers, Brian (Amy) Brege, Richard (Patty) Brege and David (Sue) Brege; nieces, Hannah Smolinski, Samantha Brege and Casey (Brian Geiss) Brege; and nephews, Ben Smolinski, Andy Smolinski, Adam (Rose) Brege and Raymond Brege.

