Jack Richard Mosher, 93, of Rogers City passed away July 5, 2020 at Golden Beach Manor. He was born January 20, 1927 in Detroit to Chester and Lena (DeJohn) Mosher.

He is survived by his wife, Bea; three children, Jack “Rick” (Carol) Mosher of Rogers City,

Gary (Nancy) Mosh

er of Rogers City and Brenda (Eddie) LeTarte of Trout Lake; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Carl (Jane) Follmer and Gordon (Mary) Follmer;one sister, Christine Hughes; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Follmer.Friends may visit at Peace Lutheran Church today (Thursday, July 9) from 11 a.m. through time of his memorial service at noon with the Rev. J. Derek Riddle officiating. Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 607 will accord military honors immediately following at church.

Inurnment will follow at St. Michael Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Hospice Compassus or VFW Post 607 in memory of Jack Mosher. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.